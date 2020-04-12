Global  

Afghan Taliban confirms release of 1st government prisoners

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban announced Sunday it will be releasing 20 Afghan government prisoners the group has been holding, in the first phase of its commitment under its historic peace deal with the United States. The deal calls for the government to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners in exchange for 1,000 government officials held […]
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Afghan government releases 100 Taliban prisoners

Afghan government releases 100 Taliban prisoners 01:59

 The latest move comes a day after the Taliban walks out of talks, accusing Kabul of delaying the release of prisoners.

