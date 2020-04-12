Global  

Sri Lanka Catholic church 'forgives' 2019 Easter suicide bombers

Al Jazeera Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith told an Easter mass that 'we offered love to the enemies who tried to destroy us'.
