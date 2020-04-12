Churches and religious orders shared their Easter Sunday liturgy with thousands across the country through the power of technology amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this lynlinking Australians observe Easter Mass at home after coronavirus moves services online https://t.co/0iS80odzQj via @SBSNews 54 minutes ago Terry Kingsley RT @etkphotos: People around the World live stream 'Easter Mass'and other Religious Services for the first as #lockdown Because of #coronav… 9 hours ago Steve Ronson RT @BishopUmbers: Australians observe Easter Mass at home after coronavirus moves services online https://t.co/N5vce0mTFM 10 hours ago Terry Kingsley People around the World live stream 'Easter Mass'and other Religious Services for the first as #lockdown Because of… https://t.co/eJ0IYv8Fav 11 hours ago Ben Wilkie Australians observe Easter Mass at home after coronavirus moves services online https://t.co/BuHzlPZFK6 via @SBSNews 11 hours ago Bishop Down Umber Australians observe Easter Mass at home after coronavirus moves services online https://t.co/N5vce0mTFM 11 hours ago CRNews Australians observe Easter Mass at home after coronavirus moves services online https://t.co/TaWwxjC07C via @skinnergj 11 hours ago SBS News Churches and religious orders shared their Easter Sunday liturgy with thousands across the country through the powe… https://t.co/9DUbORz7FV 12 hours ago