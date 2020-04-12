Global  

Taliban set to release 20 Afghan government prisoners

Al Jazeera Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Taliban announcement comes after at least 300 of their members released over last few days by Kabul as part of a swap.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Afghanistan frees 100 Taliban prisoners

Afghanistan frees 100 Taliban prisoners 01:07

 The Afghan government freed 100 Taliban prisoners on Wednesday as a first step in a peace process with the hardline Islamists, despite the group's suspension of talks on a planned prisoner exchange crucial to moving to formal talks to end years of war. Emer McCarthy reports.

Taliban to release 20 Afghan government prisoners on Sunday: spokesman

The Taliban will release 20 Afghan government prisoners it was holding, a spokesman of the Islamist militant group said on Sunday, the first handover since the...
Afghanistan prepares to swap 100 Taliban prisoners for 20 security forces

Afghanistan prepares to swap 100 Taliban prisoners for 20 security forcesKABUL: Afghanistan began on Thursday the process of releasing from jail 100 Taliban Islamist militants in a prisoner swap for 20 of its security forces, a senior...
