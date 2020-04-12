Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Malaysia reports 153 new coronavirus cases with 3 new deaths

Malaysia reports 153 new coronavirus cases with 3 new deaths

Reuters India Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Malaysia's health ministry reported 153 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, raising the cumulative total to 4,683, the highest in Southeast Asia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: 37 deaths, 896 new cases reported in last 24 hours in India | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: 37 deaths, 896 new cases reported in last 24 hours in India | Oneindia News 02:34

 Nearly 900 new novel coronavirus cases and 37 deaths have been reported over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry revealed in its daily briefing. This is the largest ever single-day spike in the number of cases and deaths, the ministry added, and takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in India to...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.