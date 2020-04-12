Malaysia reports 153 new coronavirus cases with 3 new deaths

Credit: Oneindia - Published 5 days ago Coronavirus: 37 deaths, 896 new cases reported in last 24 hours in India | Oneindia News 02:34 Nearly 900 new novel coronavirus cases and 37 deaths have been reported over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry revealed in its daily briefing. This is the largest ever single-day spike in the number of cases and deaths, the ministry added, and takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in India to...