Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Parliament allowed to function to topple M.P. government, says Kamal Nath

Parliament allowed to function to topple M.P. government, says Kamal Nath

Hindu Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Shivraj took oath on March 23 and lockdown was imposed the next day, says ex-CM
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Punjab Cop's hand chopped, 2 injured in attack by groups defying lockdown | Oneindia

Coronavirus: Punjab Cop's hand chopped, 2 injured in attack by groups defying lockdown | Oneindia 02:29

 A POLICE OFFICER'S HAND WAS CHOPPED OFF AND TWO OTHER OFFICERS WERE INJURED WHEN A GROUP OF PEOPLE ATTACKED THEM AT A VEGETABLE MARKET IN PUNJAB'S PATIALA DISTRICT THIS MORNING. THE POLICE SAID THEY WERE ATTACKED WHEN THEY WERE TRYING TO ENSURE THE LOCKDOWN WAS IN PLACE. PUNJAB HAS EXTENDED THE...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.