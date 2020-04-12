News24.com | Sri Lanka Catholic church 'forgives' 2019 Easter suicide bombers Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Sri Lanka's Roman Catholic Church says it has forgiven the suicide bombers behind the attacks that killed at least 279 people last Easter. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Hermann du Plessis Wow, the hope and love of Christ: Sri Lanka Catholic church 'forgives' 2019 Easter suicide bombers https://t.co/XOLRzcgKe6 4 hours ago