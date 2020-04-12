Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > UK may become Europe's worst-hit COVID-19 country: Expert

UK may become Europe's worst-hit COVID-19 country: Expert

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
As of Saturday, the death toll in the UK stands at 9,875, increasing rapidly day on day. The death toll in neighbouring European countries stands at 19,468 in Italy – among the worst hit countries in the world, and Germany at 2,871.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WarphobblerKaz

⚫ Kaz Alexander #NHSLove RT @smilinglaura: @toadmeister No thanks. UK has not even reached its peak and is on course to become the worst affected country in Europe… 2 hours ago

rsjampana

Jampana RaviSankar RT @timesofindia: UK may become Europe's worst-hit COVID-19 country, warns expert https://t.co/baOHZQX9af via @TOIWorld https://t.co/qo7ZQ3… 4 hours ago

rajshekharTOI

Raj Shekhar Jha RT @TOIWorld: UK may become Europe's worst-hit COVID-19 country, warns expert https://t.co/Qi63S7xxws 4 hours ago

6Sosa_

Sosa RT @mxggiek: BBC News just said the UK could become the worst affected country in Europe by COVID-19 and you people want to be sunbathing i… 9 hours ago

mxggiek

MK BBC News just said the UK could become the worst affected country in Europe by COVID-19 and you people want to be sunbathing in the park ha 10 hours ago

AjayStfc

Ajay Tiwari UK may become Europe’s worst-hit COVID-19 country, warns expert – Times of India https://t.co/o9oevOgSEu 12 hours ago

smilinglaura

Laura 🔶#Remainer #Rejoiner #FBPE #Sardine @toadmeister No thanks. UK has not even reached its peak and is on course to become the worst affected country in E… https://t.co/Dmigosz5vD 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.