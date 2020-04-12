Israel closes off Jerusalem's ultra-Orthodox areas to stem coronavirus spread

Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Israel locked down mainly ultra-Orthodox Jewish areas of Jerusalem on Sunday to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus from the densely populated neighbourhoods where the infection rate is high. 👓 View full article



