Israel closes off Jerusalem's ultra-Orthodox areas to stem coronavirus spread
Sunday, 12 April 2020 () Israel locked down mainly ultra-Orthodox Jewish areas of Jerusalem on Sunday to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus from the densely populated neighbourhoods where the infection rate is high.
Israel locked down mainly ultra-Orthodox Jewish areas of Jerusalem on Sunday to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus from the densely populated neighbourhoods where the infection rate is high. Emer McCarthy reports.
