Israel closes off Jerusalem's ultra-Orthodox areas to stem coronavirus spread

Reuters Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Israel locked down mainly ultra-Orthodox Jewish areas of Jerusalem on Sunday to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus from the densely populated neighbourhoods where the infection rate is high.
News video: Israel closes off Jerusalem's ultra-Orthodox areas

Israel closes off Jerusalem's ultra-Orthodox areas 01:05

 Israel locked down mainly ultra-Orthodox Jewish areas of Jerusalem on Sunday to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus from the densely populated neighbourhoods where the infection rate is high. Emer McCarthy reports.

