Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Pope Francis Says the Coronavirus Is ‘Testing Our Whole Human Family’

Pope Francis Says the Coronavirus Is ‘Testing Our Whole Human Family’

NYTimes.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Standing in a nearly deserted St. Peter’s Basilica on Easter Sunday, the pontiff called for solidarity around the world to confront the pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

blinkandumissme

🌏 Sally Fitzpatrick RT @dwnews: #coronavirus latest: - Close to 1.8 million cases recorded worldwide, with almost 110,000 deaths - @vonderleyen says the elde… 7 seconds ago

LilaWatkins5

Lila Watkins RT @NPR: Pope Francis said the coronavirus crisis is exposing what he calls "functional hypocrisy" at the highest levels of government — an… 2 minutes ago

Billkalil1

Billkalil RT @NoahPatriot: Pope Francis says the coronavirus pandemic is ‘nature’s response’ to inaction against climate change. Sorry Pope, you’re… 4 minutes ago

foh2010inc

Friends of Haiti2010 Pope Francis Says the Coronavirus Is ‘Testing Our Whole Human Family’ Standing in a nearly deserted St. Peter’s Ba… https://t.co/bQBQRRIE2o 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.