Julian Assange's secret fiancée claims he fathered two sons in Ecuadorian embassy, pleas for his release amid coronavirus Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The mother of the two children Wiki Leaks founder Julian Assange allegedly fathered while living inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London went public about their secret family for the first time Saturday to make a new plea for his release amid the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 14 hours ago Julian Assange’s partner issues plea for his release from prison 01:08 The partner of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who is also the mother of his two children, has demanded his release from a London prison where it is alleged that coronavirus is spreading. Stella Moris said there were now genuine fears for the Assange's health, which has been poor in recent months.... You Might Like

Tweets about this Linda Aukschun Julian Assange's secret fiancée claims he fathered two sons in Ecuadorian embassy, pleas for his release am... - Fo… https://t.co/paoKtJ2WIs 6 minutes ago NewExpressNews Julian Assange’s secret fiancée claims he fathered two sons in Ecuadorian embassy, pleas for his release amid coron… https://t.co/BZxGgd10WP 13 minutes ago ralph barrett Fuck me what you want me to do.. Julian Assange's secret fiancée claims he fathered two sons in Ecuadorian embassy,… https://t.co/RYniswSiNa 17 minutes ago L Bee This woman has low standards... Julian Assange's secret fiancée claims he fathered two sons in Ecuadorian embassy,… https://t.co/UKiCAQIEPO 18 minutes ago thetimepost Julian Assange's secret fiancée claims he fathered two sons in Ecuadorian embassy, pleas for his release amid coron… https://t.co/ZlQL2rBowL 19 minutes ago Diane #PATRIOT Julian Assange's secret fiancée claims he fathered two sons in Ecuadorian embassy, pleas for his release amid coron… https://t.co/IbedfP0n5z 25 minutes ago ari7.com Julian Assange's secret fiancée claims he fathered two sons in Ecuadorian embassy, pleas for his release amid coron… https://t.co/o9yKDtwapn 26 minutes ago TheTop10News Julian Assange's secret fiancée claims he fathered two sons in Ecuadorian embassy, pleas for ... Source: Fox News https://t.co/i1C7RnrxM1 28 minutes ago