Julian Assange's secret fiancée claims he fathered two sons in Ecuadorian embassy, pleas for his release amid coronavirus

Julian Assange's secret fiancée claims he fathered two sons in Ecuadorian embassy, pleas for his release amid coronavirus

FOXNews.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
The mother of the two children Wiki Leaks founder Julian Assange allegedly fathered while living inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London went public about their secret family for the first time Saturday to make a new plea for his release amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Julian Assange’s partner issues plea for his release from prison

Julian Assange’s partner issues plea for his release from prison 01:08

 The partner of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who is also the mother of his two children, has demanded his release from a London prison where it is alleged that coronavirus is spreading. Stella Moris said there were now genuine fears for the Assange's health, which has been poor in recent months....

