Coronavirus Covid 19: British PM Boris Johnson thanks New Zealand nurse 'Jenny', NHS for saving his life

Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thanked a New Zealand nurse - Jenny from Invercargill - for saving his life.He listed a number of the frontline staff who cared for him during his week-long stay at St Thomas' Hospital in... British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thanked a New Zealand nurse - Jenny from Invercargill - for saving his life.He listed a number of the frontline staff who cared for him during his week-long stay at St Thomas' Hospital in... 👓 View full article



