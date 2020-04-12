News24.com | Tourists forced to write 'sorry' 500 times over India lockdown breach

Ten foreigners who broke a coronavirus lockdown in an Indian town made famous by the Beatles, were forced to repent by writing "I am so sorry" - 500 times.

You Might Like

Tweets about this 3novices #3Novices #OnlineMedia https://t.co/trSP9QhjkA | Tourists forced to write 'sorry' 500 times over India lockdown bre… https://t.co/CI0niLKMme 5 hours ago South Africa Rants and Raves https://t.co/Njoe3O0hUU | Tourists forced to write 'sorry' 500 times over India lockdown breach - See opinions at… https://t.co/gXtCvGnbju 1 day ago MEDIAonINDIA https://t.co/E4qDbB0jRa | Tourists forced to write 'sorry' 500 times over India lockdown breach… https://t.co/wtzzm7JbI2 2 days ago Retweet News 2019 https://t.co/0SgjbHm8XZ | Tourists forced to write 'sorry' 500 times over India lockdown breach https://t.co/77jQyYxzwm #news 2 days ago