Turkey's interior minister says resigns over short-notice coronavirus lockdown

Reuters Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter on Sunday that he was resigning from his post over the implementation of a two-day curfew in major Turkish cities to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.
Turkey's interior minister resigns over coronavirus response

