Covid 19 coronavirus: Around the world - New York 'stabilising at a horrific rate', UK's Boris Johnson out of hospital

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Around the world - New York 'stabilising at a horrific rate', UK's Boris Johnson out of hospitalUnited States The United States' top infectious disease expert says the country could be allowed to reopen as early as next month but warned a second wave of the virus could still hit.More than 1.78 million infections have been...
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio Discusses Coronavirus Fight In New York City

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio Discusses Coronavirus Fight In New York City 25:34

 The rate of increase of coronavirus cases has slowed, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday.

