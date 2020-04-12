Man thrown from fighter jet after grabbing ejector seat handle 'to steady himself'

You Might Like

Tweets about this Helen121 🕷🐟 France: Pensioner thrown from fighter jet after accidentally pulling ejector lever. "There was pressure to complete… https://t.co/npmIQhehh5 6 hours ago Brendy the frenzy Mackenzie Pensioner thrown from fighter jet after accidentally pulling ejector lever https://t.co/CVAp3AiOaq via @MetroUK 11 hours ago CalnePigs What.. Hang On... No it can't be, they wouldn't... Its like the last thing they said... "oh, and do not pull zee c… https://t.co/dvctP3lm0X 11 hours ago Mr SelfdestructUK🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Pensioner thrown from fighter jet after accidentally pulling ejector lever https://t.co/L3WM6cD5HN 12 hours ago 💖Kelly💖 Pensioner thrown from fighter jet after accidentally pulling ejector lever He gripped on for dear life, but didn’t… https://t.co/bYPPfxVCrA 15 hours ago Glen Chisholm Pensioner thrown from fighter jet after accidentally pulling ejector lever https://t.co/hlBxzIeahB via @MetroUK 15 hours ago Alan Hinkes OBE RT @MyOutdoors: Pensioner thrown from fighter jet after accidentally grabbing ejector seat handle, via @nzherald https://t.co/VOtS32FN70 18 hours ago Matthew Ridenhour RT @andylancaster: Pensioner thrown from fighter jet after accidentally grabbing ejector seat handle https://t.co/aDeBKuyrOf 20 hours ago