Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Man thrown from fighter jet after grabbing ejector seat handle 'to steady himself'

Man thrown from fighter jet after grabbing ejector seat handle 'to steady himself'

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Man thrown from fighter jet after grabbing ejector seat handle 'to steady himself'A pensioner who was given a surprise flight in a £70 million fighter jet as a retirement present was flung out at 2,500 feet after grabbing the ejector seat handle to "steady himself". The drama is outlined in a newly released report...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Helen121

Helen121 🕷🐟 France: Pensioner thrown from fighter jet after accidentally pulling ejector lever. "There was pressure to complete… https://t.co/npmIQhehh5 6 hours ago

BrendyTheFrenzy

Brendy the frenzy Mackenzie Pensioner thrown from fighter jet after accidentally pulling ejector lever https://t.co/CVAp3AiOaq via @MetroUK 11 hours ago

PigsCalne

CalnePigs What.. Hang On... No it can't be, they wouldn't... Its like the last thing they said... "oh, and do not pull zee c… https://t.co/dvctP3lm0X 11 hours ago

MrSelfdestructU

Mr SelfdestructUK🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Pensioner thrown from fighter jet after accidentally pulling ejector lever https://t.co/L3WM6cD5HN 12 hours ago

kellyUKx

💖Kelly💖 Pensioner thrown from fighter jet after accidentally pulling ejector lever He gripped on for dear life, but didn’t… https://t.co/bYPPfxVCrA 15 hours ago

glenchisholm

Glen Chisholm Pensioner thrown from fighter jet after accidentally pulling ejector lever https://t.co/hlBxzIeahB via @MetroUK 15 hours ago

alanhinkes

Alan Hinkes OBE RT @MyOutdoors: Pensioner thrown from fighter jet after accidentally grabbing ejector seat handle, via @nzherald https://t.co/VOtS32FN70 18 hours ago

mridenhour

Matthew Ridenhour RT @andylancaster: Pensioner thrown from fighter jet after accidentally grabbing ejector seat handle https://t.co/aDeBKuyrOf 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.