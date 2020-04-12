Britain at its best in a crisis, says Prince William Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Prince William has said Britain is at its best in a crisis, his office said on Sunday, the latest in a series of messages from the royal family seeking to galvanise the nation during the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

