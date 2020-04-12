Global  

Boris Johnson Released From London Hospital

NPR Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
The British prime minister, who spent multiple nights in an intensive care unit with COVID-19, thanked the National Health Service for saving his life.
 Chancellor Rishi Sunak said Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “improving.” He said Johnson is able to now sit up and “engage positively” with those in the hospital. According to BBC, the prime minister stayed at St. Thomas Hospital in London. He was taken to intensive care ten days after...

