Andrea Bocelli delivers Easter Sunday performance with no audience

CBS News Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Italian Tenor Andrea Brocelli gave an Easter performance without an audience in front of Milan’s iconic “Duomo.” Bocelli said he did it to promote “love, healing and hope to Italy and the world.”
