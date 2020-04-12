OPEC+ Oil Producers To Cut Output By 9.7m Barrels

OPEC and its allies led by Russia agreed on Thursday to cut their oil output by more than a fifth and said they expected the United States and other producers to join in their effort to prop up prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis. Ryan Brooks reports.
