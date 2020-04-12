OPEC+ Oil Producers To Cut Output By 9.7m Barrels Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

By Frank Kane



Big oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on Sunday to cut output by 9.7 million barrels a day as energy markets grapple with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.



The biggest oil deal in history was clinched after three days of hard bargaining, two “virtual” meetings by video conference... 👓 View full article

