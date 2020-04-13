K-Pop Stars B.I.G Release Arabic-Language Coronavirus Song

Credit: Jukin Media - Published 3 days ago Little Girl Sings From Her Balcony to Serenade her Neighbors in Self Isolation 00:27 This six-year-old was under quarantine along with her entire neighborhood due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. She came out to her balcony, strumming her guitar and singing a song she made up on the spot to uplift everyone's spirits. The lyrics of the song say, "when life sounds strange, you wanna...