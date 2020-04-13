Global  

K-Pop Stars B.I.G Release Arabic-Language Coronavirus Song

Eurasia Review Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Korean musical group B.I.G has released a coronavirus-inspired song — and it’s in Arabic. Entitled “Corona Song,” the K-pop band’s new tune is a 35-second excerpt that aims to empower and encourage those struggling with the pandemic.

In addition to B.I.G – an acronym Boys in Groove – GH Entertainment’s other...
