Julian Assange: One Year In Belmarsh – OpEd

Monday, 13 April 2020 () It should not be a matter of distinction, but Julian Assange is a figure who is becoming the apotheosis of political imprisonment. This seems laughable to those convinced he is an agent without scruple, a compromiser of the Fourth Estate, a figure best packed off to a prison system that will, in all assuredness, kill...
The partner of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who is also the mother of his two children, has demanded his release from a London prison where it is alleged that coronavirus is spreading. Stella Moris said there were now genuine fears for the Assange's health, which has been poor in recent months....