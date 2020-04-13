Julian Assange: One Year In Belmarsh – OpEd Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

It should not be a matter of distinction, but Julian Assange is a figure who is becoming the apotheosis of political imprisonment. This seems laughable to those convinced he is an agent without scruple, a compromiser of the Fourth Estate, a figure best packed off to a prison system that will, in all assuredness, kill... 👓 View full article

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 day ago Julian Assange's partner issues plea for his release from prison 01:08 The partner of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who is also the mother of his two children, has demanded his release from a London prison where it is alleged that coronavirus is spreading. Stella Moris said there were now genuine fears for the Assange's health, which has been poor in recent months....

