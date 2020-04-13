Britain at its best in a crisis, says Prince William
Monday, 13 April 2020 () Prince William has said Britain is at its best in a crisis, his office said on Sunday, the latest in a series of messages from the royal family seeking to galvanise the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.
Britain is at its best when faced with a crisis, the Duke of Cambridge has said, as he checked in on how small charities are coping during the coronavirus pandemic. William praised the community spirit that “comes rushing back” in times of adversity as he spoke to some of the first beneficiaries...
