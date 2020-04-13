Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Britain at its best in a crisis, says Prince William

Britain at its best in a crisis, says Prince William

Reuters India Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Prince William has said Britain is at its best in a crisis, his office said on Sunday, the latest in a series of messages from the royal family seeking to galvanise the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: William: Britain at its best in times of crisis

William: Britain at its best in times of crisis 02:27

 Britain is at its best when faced with a crisis, the Duke of Cambridge has said, as he checked in on how small charities are coping during the coronavirus pandemic. William praised the community spirit that “comes rushing back” in times of adversity as he spoke to some of the first beneficiaries...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChrisMarz915

Khris Marz RT @Reuters: Britain at its best in a crisis, says Prince William https://t.co/1LENEHYtVw https://t.co/eU7VTjE6YR 3 minutes ago

Craneman51M

cmga RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Prince William says Britain is 'at its best when we're in a crisis' https://t.co/4RQVkjstrC 7 minutes ago

ourtechnology05

Our Technology Britain at its best in a crisis, says Prince William https://t.co/R7chJMdPXd https://t.co/13ASdlDftS 9 minutes ago

Clarissima5

Clarissima RT @Murky__Meg: Britain is at its best during times of crisis, Prince William says https://t.co/8WAH8TD1RA 18 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe COVID-19: William says Britain ‘at its best when we’re in a crisis’ https://t.co/gxdxqI8XpD https://t.co/5YzoXIuiGm 19 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Britain at its best in a crisis, says Prince William https://t.co/KzTG4INees 25 minutes ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express #IEWorld | William’s message came on a day when the COVID-19 death toll in hospitals across the United Kingdom pass… https://t.co/96wONjxcoU 28 minutes ago

saint_marche

Saint Marche RT @Reuters: Britain at its best in a crisis, says Prince William https://t.co/28XPyvQl01 https://t.co/Ut5H9iT1gj 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.