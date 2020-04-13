Global  

Former Senate staffer accuses Joe Biden of sexual assault

Seattle Times Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former aide to Joe Biden is accusing the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee of sexually assaulting her during the early 1990s when he was a senator. Biden’s campaign denies the charges. In two recent interviews with The Associated Press, Tara Reade alleged the assault occurred in the basement of a Capitol Hill […]
