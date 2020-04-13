WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump publicly signaled his frustration Sunday with Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, after the doctor said more lives could have been saved from the coronavirus if the country had been shut down earlier. Trump reposted a Twitter message that said “Time to #FireFauci” as he […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Martine Painchaud RT @Peter_Grinspoon: #Fauci is the frayed mesh that is keeping the entire dysfunctional Trump #coronavirus implosion from happening. Trum… 2 seconds ago Janet Hill RT @VABVOX: I have been dreading and fearing this for weeks. Fauci is just too honest and forthright. He doesn't think saving lives is or s… 4 seconds ago yfahim 🆘 RT @dterracino: He’s a real class act. Tweet about firing anyone who disagrees with you. This is why I try not to read this stuff - I’m emb… 16 seconds ago LightNDarkness The Mad King... Trump Lashes Out at Fauci Amid Criticism of Slow Virus Response https://t.co/HVVGPGOZDj 52 seconds ago glrm8892💚 RT @dopanne: Trump Lashes Out at Fauci Amid Criticism of Slow Virus Response https://t.co/1QVGoHgzIR 1 minute ago M J RT @WheatleyJoyce: This will go down in history as the biggest mistake ever, we need to listen to the Doctor! Trump lashes out at Anthony… 1 minute ago lawana gilbert- RT @pittgriffin: Foci told the truth. He's on his way out. You cannot tell the Emperor he's wearing no clothes. Especially when he doughy… 1 minute ago Roger K RT @docrocktex26: Trump Lashes Out at Fauci Amid Criticism of Slow Virus Response https://t.co/4YJj7FpVm4 | via @nytimes #AmericanSociopath… 2 minutes ago