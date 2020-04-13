Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Covid 19 coronavirus Australia: Group of men caught eating pizza in car filmed arguing with police

Covid 19 coronavirus Australia: Group of men caught eating pizza in car filmed arguing with police

New Zealand Herald Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus Australia: Group of men caught eating pizza in car filmed arguing with policeSIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES A group of men have been caught out by new coronavirus restrictions after police saw them sitting in a car together eating pizza over the weekend.The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Indian police confront man flouting social distancing rules in car

Indian police confront man flouting social distancing rules in car 00:32

 Police in northern India confronts a man sitting in the front seat of a car and send him back to the rear seats, in an effort to maintain social distancing. In the video, the cop tells the driver that this is due to the direction of the region's chief minister in order to maintain social distance,...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.