Covid 19 coronavirus Australia: Group of men caught eating pizza in car filmed arguing with police Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES A group of men have been caught out by new coronavirus restrictions after police saw them sitting in a car together eating pizza over the weekend.The... SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES A group of men have been caught out by new coronavirus restrictions after police saw them sitting in a car together eating pizza over the weekend.The... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Newsflare - Published 6 days ago Indian police confront man flouting social distancing rules in car 00:32 Police in northern India confronts a man sitting in the front seat of a car and send him back to the rear seats, in an effort to maintain social distancing. In the video, the cop tells the driver that this is due to the direction of the region's chief minister in order to maintain social distance,... You Might Like

Tweets about this