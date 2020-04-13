Global  

Short Supply, Staying Well, The Resurrection of St. Nicholas

CBS News Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
New York's health care workers treating coronavirus describe lack of equipment, infections of colleagues; Then, dealing with the mental health issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic; And, the resurrection of New York's St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
