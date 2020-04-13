Global  

Exclusive: South Korea to ship 600,000 coronavirus testing kits to U.S. on Tuesday - source

Reuters Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
South Korea plans to send 600,000 coronavirus testing kits to the United States on Tuesday in the first such shipment following a request from U.S. President Donald Trump, a Seoul official told Reuters on Monday.
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Korea Discovers Some Coronavirus Patients Ready For Discharge Are Testing Positive Again

Korea Discovers Some Coronavirus Patients Ready For Discharge Are Testing Positive Again 00:34

 The World Health Organization is investigating reports that some survivors of the coronavirus COVID-19 are testing positive once more. On Friday, South Korea reported that 91 coronavirus patients being considered for discharge tested positive for the virus again. According to Business Insider, the...

