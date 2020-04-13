Exclusive: South Korea to ship 600,000 coronavirus testing kits to U.S. on Tuesday - source

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

South Korea plans to send 600,000 coronavirus testing kits to the United States on Tuesday in the first such shipment following a request from U.S. President Donald Trump, a Seoul official told Reuters on Monday. 👓 View full article



