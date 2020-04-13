Global  

'Rice ATM' feeds Vietnam's poor amid virus lockdown

Reuters Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
A Vietnamese entrepreneur in Ho Chi Minh City has invented a 24/7 automatic dispensing machine providing free rice for people out of work following an ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
