Japan PM Shinzo Abe's video at home with pet dog prompts social media backlash

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Japanese social media users have accused Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of being tone-deaf after he posted a video of himself relaxing at home as people across the country struggle to work from home. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Oneindia - Published 3 hours ago From alleged drowning of covid-19 victims to 'rules' of lockdown: We check facts | Oneindia News 04:05 While our frontline workers are fighting a pandemic, our second line of defence is fighting an infodemic, a deluge of false, fake and misleading information! In this video we tell you truth behind some viral videos and messages on social media. #FactCheck #MythBuster