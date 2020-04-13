Global  

Brazil minister urges unified voice as Bolsonaro downplays coronavirus

Reuters Monday, 13 April 2020
Brazil's health minister urged the government to speak with a unified voice in its fight against the new coronavirus, calling out President Jair Bolsonaro for downplaying the threat ahead of what are likely to be the two toughest months for the outbreak.
