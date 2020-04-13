Brazil minister urges unified voice as Bolsonaro downplays coronavirus Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Brazil's health minister urged the government to speak with a unified voice in its fight against the new coronavirus, calling out President Jair Bolsonaro for downplaying the threat ahead of what are likely to be the two toughest months for the outbreak. 👓 View full article

