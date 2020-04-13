Spain eases lockdown as hopes of pandemic peak rise Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Spain reopened parts of its coronavirus-stricken economy on Monday as slowing death tolls in some of the worst-hit countries boosted hopes the curve may be starting to flatten and lockdown restrictions could soon be eased. 👓 View full article

0

