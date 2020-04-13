Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Andrea Bocelli on his "Amazing Grace" performance, the power of music

Andrea Bocelli on his "Amazing Grace" performance, the power of music

CBS News Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Acclaimed singer and songwriter Andrea Bocelli performed "Amazing Grace" and other spiritual songs in an Easter prayer at Milan's Duomo on Sunday. The Italian tenor sang without an audience, in accordance with government regulations for social distancing. More than 25 million people worldwide have watched the performance on YouTube. Bocelli joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the impact music can have during the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jslivinske

Johanna Slivinske RT @jslivinske: So moving!!🙏🎼Andrea Bocelli - Amazing Grace | Live - YouTube #music #AndreaBocelli https://t.co/gInG4B6sFt 4 seconds ago

sheltonmushava1

shelton mushava RT @Channel4News: Andrea Bocelli sings ‘Amazing Grace’ to a deserted Milan. His concert ‘Music for Hope’ was watched by millions around th… 6 seconds ago

umusic

UMUSIC RT @AndreaBocelli: Andrea Bocelli singing 'Amazing Grace' today in Milan, Piazza Duomo. Watch the full #MUSICFORHOPE performance on @YouTu… 15 seconds ago

elissamg1

Elissa MG⭐⭐⭐ RT @ShellyRBulger: Andrea Bocelli - Amazing Grace | Live https://t.co/43hm79YC2N via @YouTube 16 seconds ago

LisaPrealestate

Lisa Prince Andrea Bocelli - Amazing Grace | Live https://t.co/u3A2tL2p44 via @YouTube 19 seconds ago

rooz3d

Behrooz Roozbeh RT @AviKaner: Andrea Bocelli @AndreaBocelli stirs our souls performing Amazing Grace at the magnificent Duomo di Milano 🇮🇹. https://t.co/5K… 53 seconds ago

TheAmberHope

AmberHope RT @BTtoronto: Andrea Bocelli delivered a powerful #Easter performance in Italy - WATCH as he sings Amazing Grace: VIDEO: Andrea Bocelli… 1 minute ago

bello72010

mickey suave RT @mtlgazette: COVID-19: Watch as opera ace Andrea Bocelli sings 'Amazing Grace' outside Milan's Duomo cathedral https://t.co/yK2RGjnNBN h… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.