Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos tests positive for coronavirus

CBC.ca Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos revealed Monday that he's tested positive for the coronavirus, but has been relatively symptom-free.
Four in 10 Americans are lonelier now than ever before — as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to new research.

With many of us utilizing Zoom for virtual classes at school or meetings at work, it's important to still keep a level of professionalism.

Recent related news from verified sources

George Stephanopoulos: Good Morning America host reveals he has coronavirus live on air

Anchor says his wife, actress Ali Wentworth, has suffered more significant symptoms than he did after the couple both contracted the novel virus
Independent Also reported by •AceShowbiz•FOXNews.com•TMZ.com•Just Jared•Mediaite

George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19, hasn't had 'any of the classic symptoms'

"Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos says that he has not had any of the "classic symptoms" of the novel coronavirus.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •TMZ.com•Just Jared•bizjournals

