The IRS Has Started Issuing Coronavirus Stimulus Payments

Newsy Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
The IRS Has Started Issuing Coronavirus Stimulus PaymentsWatch VideoThe IRS sent out its first set of coronavirus stimulus payments to Americans over the weekend.

The agency tweeted that it direct deposited the money into some taxpayers' bank accounts on Saturday. 

The payments are part of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress in late...
0
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Locals start receiving coronavirus stimulus payments, millions should receive money by end of week

Locals start receiving coronavirus stimulus payments, millions should receive money by end of week 02:24

 The Treasury Department said nearly 80 million Americans will get their coronavirus stimulus payment this week and most eligible Americans will get their payments in the next two weeks. Payments will be up to $1200 for qualifying individuals, $2400 for married couples, and $500 for each qualifying...

