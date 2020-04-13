Christ the Redeemer statue lit up as a doctor to honor medical workers during coronavirus Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

On Easter Sunday, the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue overlooking Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was lit up to look like a doctor wearing a stethoscope and white coat. Messages of thanks flashed across the landmark as a way to honor health care professionals around the world on the front lines of the coronavirus battle. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 18 hours ago Rio's Christ the Redeemer dons doctor's coat to honour coronavirus medics 01:02 Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer donned a doctor's coat on Easter Sunday (April 12), to honour medics on the frontlines of hospitals around the world battling to stop the spread of coronavirus. You Might Like

Tweets about this