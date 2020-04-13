Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Christ the Redeemer statue lit up as a doctor to honor medical workers during coronavirus

Christ the Redeemer statue lit up as a doctor to honor medical workers during coronavirus

CBS News Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
On Easter Sunday, the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue overlooking Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was lit up to look like a doctor wearing a stethoscope and white coat. Messages of thanks flashed across the landmark as a way to honor health care professionals around the world on the front lines of the coronavirus battle.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Rio's Christ the Redeemer dons doctor's coat to honour coronavirus medics

Rio's Christ the Redeemer dons doctor's coat to honour coronavirus medics 01:02

 Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer donned a doctor's coat on Easter Sunday (April 12), to honour medics on the frontlines of hospitals around the world battling to stop the spread of coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.