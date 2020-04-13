India: Consolidating The Peace In Northeast – Analysis

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

By M.A. Athul*



The declining trend of insurgency-linked fatalities in the Northeast, established since 2015, continued through 2019 as well. According to partial data compiled by the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP), the Northeast recorded a total of 34 fatalities (18 civilians, five Security Force (SF) personnel and 11... 👓 View full article

