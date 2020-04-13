Global  

Fire raging near Ukraine's Chernobyl poses radiation risk, say activists

Reuters Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
A huge forest fire in Ukraine that has been raging for more than a week is now just one kilometre from the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant and poses a radiation risk, Greenpeace Russia warned on Monday, citing satellite images.
