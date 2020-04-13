Global  

Ontario plans to extend state of emergency by 28 days

CTV News Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says that he plans on extending the province’s state of emergency by 28 days when the legislature resumes tomorrow.
