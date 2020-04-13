Global  

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

Reuters Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday announced he was extending a virtual lockdown to curb the cornavirus outbreak until May 11, adding that progress had been made but the battle not yet won.
