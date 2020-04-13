As U.S. hits virus peak, warnings not to ease lockdown too soon Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The U.S. coronavirus epidemic appears to be hitting its peak, but scientists are already warning a second wave is possible if President Donald Trump and others move too fast in easing the nationwide lockdown. 👓 View full article

