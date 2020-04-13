Global  

Trump is not firing top scientist Dr Anthony Fauci: White House

Al Jazeera Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Trump retweeted a call to fire Fauci after the scientist said lives could have been saved if US had shut down sooner.
