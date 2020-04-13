Covid-19 coronavirus: Trump says he will decide on easing guidelines, not governors Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

United States President Donald Trump asserted today that he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to reopen the coronavirus-stricken country, though it is unclear what authority he has to overrule the states.While... United States President Donald Trump asserted today that he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to reopen the coronavirus-stricken country, though it is unclear what authority he has to overrule the states.While... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 3 days ago Trump Calls for Payroll Tax Cuts Due to Coronavirus 01:09 Trump Calls for Payroll Tax Cuts Due to Coronavirus The president is hoping to ease economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The tax cut would be implemented in the latest phase of the coronavirus relief package. President Trump, via Twitter President Trump, via Twitter The $2.2 trillion... You Might Like

Tweets about this