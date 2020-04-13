Global  

Covid-19 coronavirus: Trump says he will decide on easing guidelines, not governors

New Zealand Herald Monday, 13 April 2020
Covid-19 coronavirus: Trump says he will decide on easing guidelines, not governorsUnited States President Donald Trump asserted today that he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to reopen the coronavirus-stricken country, though it is unclear what authority he has to overrule the states.While...
