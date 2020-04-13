Global  

RCMP have not yet issued any tickets for failure to self-isolate

CTV News Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki told CTV News Channel on Monday that RCMP officers have been given the names of approximately 90 people to check up with under the Quarantine Act, but to her knowledge, no one has been handed a fine under RCMP jurisdiction.
