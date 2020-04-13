RCMP have not yet issued any tickets for failure to self-isolate Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki told CTV News Channel on Monday that RCMP officers have been given the names of approximately 90 people to check up with under the Quarantine Act, but to her knowledge, no one has been handed a fine under RCMP jurisdiction. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this