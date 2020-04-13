Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Covid-19 coronavirus: France's death toll near 15,000 as Macron extends lockdown

Covid-19 coronavirus: France's death toll near 15,000 as Macron extends lockdown

New Zealand Herald Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: France's death toll near 15,000 as Macron extends lockdownFrance reported 574 new deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today, bringing the total to 14,967 since the coronavirus outbreak began.A total of 335 of the deaths occurred in hospitals, up from 315...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Coronavirus: France death toll 14,400 ahead of Macron speech on lockdown

Coronavirus: France death toll 14,400 ahead of Macron speech on lockdown 01:57

 Coronavirus: France death toll 14,400 ahead of Macron speech on lockdown

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.