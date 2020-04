Trump retweets #FireFauci after coronavirus shutdown comments Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

President Donald Trump retweeted a call to fire Dr Anthony Fauci after the top U.S. expert on infectious diseases said lives could have been saved if the country… 👓 View full article

Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 11 hours ago Trump Retweets Call to Fire Dr. Anthony Fauci 01:31 Trump Retweets Call to Fire Dr. Anthony Fauci President Donald Trump retweeted the message, which included the hashtag, "Time to #FireFauci." The tweet came from former Republican congressional candidate, DeAnna Lorraine. DeAnna Lorraine, Twitter Fauci has become one of the most well known faces of...

