Covid-19 coronavirus: US clears first saliva test to help diagnose new infections

New Zealand Herald Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: US clears first saliva test to help diagnose new infectionsRutgers University researchers have received United States Government clearance for the first saliva test to help diagnose Covid-19, a new approach that could help expand testing options and reduce risks of infection for healthcare...
News video: Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Begins 'Rapid Antibody COVID-19' Testing On First Responders

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Begins 'Rapid Antibody COVID-19' Testing On First Responders 01:44

 With New York and New Jersey on pause, many are wondering when things will get back to normal. The push to get there may begin with the prick of a finger. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

