Covid-19 coronavirus: US clears first saliva test to help diagnose new infections

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Rutgers University researchers have received United States Government clearance for the first saliva test to help diagnose Covid-19, a new approach that could help expand testing options and reduce risks of infection for healthcare...



