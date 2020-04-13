Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant Shut Down To Get New Fuel

Iran’s nuclear power plant near the southern port city of Bushehr has been shut down for periodic maintenance, as its reactor is going to receive fresh fuel, the head of the nuclear plant said. Reza Banazadeh said the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant has been shut down for an overhaul operation, inspection and fuel ...

