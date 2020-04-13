Retweet News 2019 France's Macron looks to lift coronavirus lockdown on certain businesses by May 11 https://t.co/Tkv0fYRCsd #news 11 minutes ago political ramble (siris king) France's Macron looks to lift coronavirus lockdown on certain businesses by May 11 | Fox News https://t.co/WVvJYnkBcj 14 minutes ago Method8inc.com/ France's Macron looks to lift coronavirus lockdown on certain businesses by May 11 https://t.co/lQnigHayx0 33 minutes ago NewExpressNews France’s Macron looks to lift coronavirus lockdown on certain businesses by May 11 https://t.co/AH1S0JmvFy https://t.co/Sp3YKTaoYO 49 minutes ago Sharon Andreas RT @JoinPatriotify: France’s Macron looks to lift coronavirus lockdown on certain businesses by May 11 | Fox News https://t.co/WRHsS7vO0z 49 minutes ago Patriotify: The social network built by America. France’s Macron looks to lift coronavirus lockdown on certain businesses by May 11 | Fox News https://t.co/WRHsS7vO0z 54 minutes ago Tony Bonetti France's Macron looks to lift coronavirus lockdown on certain businesses by May 11 https://t.co/Yu9gvHbLrM https://t.co/k2aS1qjVKn 1 hour ago TheTop10News France's Macron looks to lift coronavirus lockdown on certain businesses by May 11 Source: Fox News https://t.co/2pMp43uXcT 1 hour ago