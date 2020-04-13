Global  

France's Macron looks to lift coronavirus lockdown on certain businesses by May 11

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
France's President Emanuel Macron said Monday that some businesses can look forward to reopening on May 11, when he hopes to slowly restart the country's economy for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak began. 
