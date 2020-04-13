Chernobyl fire: Huge forest blaze moves within one kilometre of abandoned nuclear plant

'A fire approaching a nuclear or hazardous radiation facility is always a risk', Greenpeace researcher says

You Might Like

Tweets about this JHØN∆T∆N RT @BeholdIsrael: A huge forest fire in #Ukraine that has been raging for more than a week is now just one kilometre from the defunct #Cher… 27 seconds ago Ms Dolores Steadman RT @Independent: Huge forest fire moves within one kilometre of Chernobyl nuclear plant https://t.co/92pgNQxqLu 2 minutes ago Lunita de tucuman RT @DailyNe25683877: A huge forest fire in #Ukraine that has been raging for more than a week is now just one kilometre from the defunct #C… 8 minutes ago Colleen Gormley RT @RiegerReport: KIEV/MOSCOW (Reuters) - A huge forest fire in Ukraine that has been raging for more than a week is now just one kilometre… 13 minutes ago